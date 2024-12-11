McConalogue welomes overnight agreement on EU fish quotas

Agreement on fish quotas for 2025 has been reached by the EU’s Agriculture and Fisheries Council.

The negotiations, which began on Monday and concluded in the early hours of this morning.

Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue says the outcome is positive, as the talks resulted in the successful application of the Ireland’s Hague Preferences for a number of key stocks.

These included important whitefish stocks, as well as mackerel and herring.

*******************

Minister’s statement in full-

Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, T.D., welcomed the agreement on fish quotas for 2025 at the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council.

The negotiations, which began on Monday and concluded in the early hours of Wednesday morning, resulted in successful application of the Ireland’s Hague Preferences for a number of key stocks. These included important whitefish stocks and, for the first time, Mackerel and Herring.

Commenting the Minister said:

“My objective for this Council was to secure the application of the Hague Preference for Mackerel and Herring in addition to the traditional white fish stocks. The reduction in the Total Allowable Catch of 22% for mackerel for 2025 coupled with the quota cuts under the TCA meant that Ireland’s quota for mackerel is at a point where the Hague preference is triggered for 2025. This is key component of relative stability as provided for under the Common Fisheries Policy and it will be of critical importance for the Irish fleet in 2025.”

The EUs negotiations with the UK concluded last week and a partial agreement was reached with Norway in advance of December Council. This enabled TACs to be set for the full year.

Looking to the year ahead the Minister said:

“Most of Ireland’s commercial fish stocks are shared with the UK and the satisfactory conclusion of these negotiations gives our fishers certainty as we head into 2025. Unfortunately, some stocks, such as Pollack and some Celtic Sea Whitefish stocks, are still in a vulnerable state and reductions in quota are necessary. We will continue to work with our fishers and the Department’s agencies, the Marine Institute and BIM, to promote their rebuilding. However I am pleased to see increases for some stocks such as Boarfish and West of Scotland Monkfish and also pleased to see the re-opening of the Horse Mackerel fishery as a directed fishery next year. It is important to recognise the Fishing Organisation representatives for their engagement throughout the negotiations. Their work with other Member States industries plays an important part in facilitating agreements on qutoas.”

The Minister concluded:

“Many Member States object strenuously to the application of the Hague Preferences as the additional quota for Ireland comes off their allocations. Ireland is conscious of these sensitivities, however, the Hague Preferences are a key element of our relative stability. The additional quotas obtained through the application of the Hague Preferences will provide stability for our fishers and help to mitigate the impacts of necessary quota reductions.”