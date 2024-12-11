Negotiations between FF and FG get underway today

Full negotiations get underway between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael today, on the formation of the next government.

It comes as Cabinet will meet for the first time since the General Election.

The deputy leaders of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael met last night to discuss the structure for today’s talks on forming the next Government.

Sources for both sides said it was a positive engagement and full negotiations would take place today.

They’ll also meet with the Social Democrats who are down a TD following the suspension of Eoin Hayes.

The newly elected Dublin Bay South deputy confirmed he’s an Independent for now after misleading the media regarding shares he held in a company which has links to the Israeli military.

Meanwhile senior ministers of the current Government will meet this morning for the first Cabinet Meeting since the General Election.