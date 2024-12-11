Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Negotiations between FF and FG get underway today

Full negotiations get underway between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael today, on the formation of the next government.

It comes as Cabinet will meet for the first time since the General Election.

The deputy leaders of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael met last night to discuss the structure for today’s talks on forming the next Government.

Sources for both sides said it was a positive engagement and full negotiations would take place today.

They’ll also meet with the Social Democrats who are down a TD following the suspension of Eoin Hayes.

The newly elected Dublin Bay South deputy confirmed he’s an Independent for now after misleading the media regarding shares he held in a company which has links to the Israeli military.

Meanwhile senior ministers of the current Government will meet this morning for the first Cabinet Meeting since the General Election.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG_5238
Top Stories, News

Contracts signed for almost 70 new social homes in Donegal

11 December 2024
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

Assembly votes to extend post-Brexit trading arrangements in NI

11 December 2024
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Candlelit vigils held in North in memory of women killed violently

11 December 2024
Photo of Kyran Durnin
Top Stories, News

Gardai continue to question woman about disappearance of Kyran Durnin

11 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

IMG_5238
Top Stories, News

Contracts signed for almost 70 new social homes in Donegal

11 December 2024
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

Assembly votes to extend post-Brexit trading arrangements in NI

11 December 2024
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Candlelit vigils held in North in memory of women killed violently

11 December 2024
Photo of Kyran Durnin
Top Stories, News

Gardai continue to question woman about disappearance of Kyran Durnin

11 December 2024
Dail
Top Stories, News

Negotiations between FF and FG get underway today

11 December 2024
farm famers (1)
News, Top Stories

Nearly 8,000 Donegal farmers to receive €5.3million under Eco-Scheme

11 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube