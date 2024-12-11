Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Third signing of the week for Derry City as Ferguson signs from Rotherham

New Derry City signing Shane Ferguson (Photo: Derry City FC)

Derry City have announced that Shane Ferguson has joined the Brandywell club this morning as Tiernan Lynch’s squad continues to take shape ahead of the new season.

Ferguson has Premier League experience at Newcastle United and has also represented Northern Ireland on 57 occasions.

He arrives here having spent the past few seasons at Rotherham United.

The Eglinton man has agreed a one-year deal with the option of a second and says he can’t wait to get started after the Christmas break.

“I’ve been training hard after a frustrating last season and I’m feeling very strong. I will really benefit now from a full pre-season and be ready to go when the new campaign starts.

Derry City is obviously a club I know a bit about and I’m well aware of how passionate that support base is.

I’m really looking forward to doing my bit to hopefully bring success to the Brandywell.”

Ferguson becomes Derry’s third signing of the week as Adam O’Reilly and Brian Maher have also put pen to paper recently.

IMG_5238
Top Stories, News

Contracts signed for almost 70 new social homes in Donegal

11 December 2024
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

Assembly votes to extend post-Brexit trading arrangements in NI

11 December 2024
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Candlelit vigils held in North in memory of women killed violently

11 December 2024
Photo of Kyran Durnin
Top Stories, News

Gardai continue to question woman about disappearance of Kyran Durnin

11 December 2024
