Three hospitalised following crash involving bus and car in Manorcunningham

Three people have been hospitalised following a crash between a bus and car in the Manorcunningham area earlier.

The car and bus carrying 13 passengers collided at around 10am this morning near Magherabeg National School.

Three people have been transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital as a precaution.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Bus Eireann has confirmed on of its coaches operating the Route 64 service from Sligo to Derry was involved.

Their personnel remain at the scene.

Bus Eireann say the collision will be investigated in line with normal procedures.

The safety of passengers, staff and the public they say, is of paramount importance.

Bus Eireann has thanked Gardai and emergency services for their swift response.