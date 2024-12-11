Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Three hospitalised following crash involving bus and car in Manorcunningham

Three people have been hospitalised following a crash between a bus and car in the Manorcunningham area earlier.

The car and bus carrying 13 passengers collided at around 10am this morning near Magherabeg National School.

Three people have been transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital as a precaution.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Bus Eireann has confirmed on of its coaches operating the Route 64 service from Sligo to Derry was involved.

Their personnel remain at the scene.

Bus Eireann say the collision will be investigated in line with normal procedures.

The safety of passengers, staff and the public they say, is of paramount importance.

Bus Eireann has thanked Gardai and emergency services for their swift response.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

mackerel
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fishing quota results are a ‘mixed bag’

11 December 2024
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Uisce Eireann dealing with burst pipes in Letterkenny and Buncrana

11 December 2024
North West Road Safety
Audio, News, Top Stories

Road safety message must be emphasised – NW Road Safety Partnership

11 December 2024
Council Road Safety
Top Stories, News

DCC and local gardai launch their 2024 Christmas road safety campaign

11 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

mackerel
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fishing quota results are a ‘mixed bag’

11 December 2024
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Uisce Eireann dealing with burst pipes in Letterkenny and Buncrana

11 December 2024
North West Road Safety
Audio, News, Top Stories

Road safety message must be emphasised – NW Road Safety Partnership

11 December 2024
Council Road Safety
Top Stories, News

DCC and local gardai launch their 2024 Christmas road safety campaign

11 December 2024
european-commission-building-flags
Top Stories, News

McConalogue welomes overnight agreement on EU fish quotas

11 December 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube