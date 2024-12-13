Uisce Éireann and NI Water join forces to improve water quality in Donegal

Uisce Éireann and NI Water have announced a €32 million PEACEPLUS project called the Water Enhancements through Sustainable Treatment or WEST, to improve water quality in Donegal Bay, Lough Erne and Lough Melvin.

The project will address water quality issues caused by agriculture, forestry, and urban runoff in counties Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cavan, Monaghan, Fermanagh, and Tyrone and will identify where investment should be made to address water quality issues, regardless of origin.

Two strategies and action plans will also be developed, using robust catchment modelling and sustainable treatment solutions, for acceptance by environmental regulators on both sides of the border.