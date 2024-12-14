Gavin Cullen on Cockhill potentially joining third tier of Irish football: “I believe there will be an application from the club”

The FAI recently announced plans to recruit 20 teams for a proposed new National League which will effectively be a third tier in Irish soccer, below the LOI Premier and First Divisions.

It will be integrated into the existing football pyramid in Ireland, offering a clear route for promotion and relegation to and from the League of Ireland.

Cockhill Celtic are one of the sides in Donegal that would be interested in plying their trade in the new league.

The FAI Junior Cup Champions have been dominant in junior football since returning from intermediate level last season.

The Inishowen side’s manager Gavin Cullen has been speaking to Highland’s Chris Ashmore and says he “believes there will be an application” to join the league…