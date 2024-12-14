Oscar Traynor: Donegal and Inishowen play out entertaining draw in first leg

The first game of the Oscar Traynor Trophy here in the North-West took place between the Donegal League and the Inishowen League at Maginn Park in Buncrana this afternoon.

It finished Inishowen 2-2 Donegal.

Luke Rudden put the hosts in the lead on 24 minutes but that was quickly cancelled out by an Eddie O’Reilly strike for Donegal.

BJ Banda then put Donegal ahead 10 minutes into the second period but that lead was also short-lived, as Lee McColgan slotted home the equaliser from the penalty spot.

With the full time report from Buncrana, here’s Highland’s Chris Ashmore…

The second tie of this two-legged contest will take place in January at Ballyare.