Tanáiste to mark second anniversary of Private Séan Rooney’s death

Tanaiste Micheál Martin is marking the second anniversary of Private Seán Rooney’s death in Lebanon.

He died while serving as a peacekeeper with the UNIFIL mission in the region.

Micheál Martin says Ireland remains deeply grateful for Seán’s service, courage and the commitment he showed and the legacy he leaves behind.

He has stressed his unhappiness with the slow progress of the trial of those accused of Private Rooney’s murder, and he’s made that very clear to both Lebanese authorities, and to the UN.

He’s again urging the UN to cooperate with the Inquest being carried out by the Dublin City Coroner, Dr. Cullinane.

He says since the events of December 2022, he has consistently expressed both his and the Government’s determination that all of the facts and circumstances of the incident are fully established.

He adds no stone should be left unturned to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

