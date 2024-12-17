Public reminded of quad and scrambler restrictions in conservation areas

The public is being reminded that it is an offence to use quads and scramblers in areas of conservation where rangers are on patrol regularly.

It was after a report was made at the weekend in relation to the vehicles being used in the areas of Thorr, Dunlewey, Glenveagh and on private property.

Gardaí say they are putting out the message as the people in question may not have been aware they weren’t allowed in these areas nor that they were on private property.

They are asking that respect is observed at all times.