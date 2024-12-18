Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters – Ep 223: Donegal’s first woman golf professional, plus ISME’s calls for change

In this week’s programme, Chris Ashmore speaks with Donegal’s first woman professional golfer, Gemma McClenaghan (nee Hegarty)  from Shrove in Inishowen.

A graduate of the famous uUniversity of St. Andrew’s in Scotland back in the late 90s, she went back to third level education in 2019 and undertook a Professional Golfers Association training course through the University of Birmingham.

Her noteworthy achievements include captaining the St.Andrew’s University Golf Team, representing both Ireland and Ulster at senior and junior levels and contributing to the success of the Royal Portrush Golf Club Senior Cup team.  She also secured a gold medal in the British Universities Golf Championship in Castlerock in 2000.

Gemma McClenaghan has opened a pro shop at Greencastle Golf Club

Passionate about the game, and in particular about getting more people to play – especially women – she is also hugely proud of her home town Greencastle club and what it has to offer, and she recently opened her new professional’s shop at the club.

Chris caught up with her during the week to find out more about her journey and how she has made a career from golf.

Also in this episode, ISME (Irish Small and Medium Enterprises Association) has issued a stark warning that Ireland is “sleep-walking into its next economic crisis” unless urgent reforms are made to address unsustainable spending, industrial policy, and systemic inefficiencies in key areas.

Neil McDonnell, Chief Executive, has been outlining his concerns.

You can hear the full episode here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

Charles Ward 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Charles Ward says it is ‘an honour and privilege’ on his first day in Dail Eireann

18 December 2024
Charity
Audio, News, Top Stories

People in Donegal encouraged to check the charities’ register before donating this Christmas

18 December 2024
Verona Murphy
Top Stories, News

Verona Murphy makes history as first woman elected as Ceann Comhairle

18 December 2024
DCC Gender Pay Gap
Top Stories, News

Women earn more than men within Donegal County Council

18 December 2024
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

