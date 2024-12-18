Business Matters – Ep 223: Donegal’s first woman golf professional, plus ISME’s calls for change

In this week’s programme, Chris Ashmore speaks with Donegal’s first woman professional golfer, Gemma McClenaghan (nee Hegarty) from Shrove in Inishowen.

A graduate of the famous uUniversity of St. Andrew’s in Scotland back in the late 90s, she went back to third level education in 2019 and undertook a Professional Golfers Association training course through the University of Birmingham.

Her noteworthy achievements include captaining the St.Andrew’s University Golf Team, representing both Ireland and Ulster at senior and junior levels and contributing to the success of the Royal Portrush Golf Club Senior Cup team. She also secured a gold medal in the British Universities Golf Championship in Castlerock in 2000.

Passionate about the game, and in particular about getting more people to play – especially women – she is also hugely proud of her home town Greencastle club and what it has to offer, and she recently opened her new professional’s shop at the club.

Chris caught up with her during the week to find out more about her journey and how she has made a career from golf.

Also in this episode, ISME (Irish Small and Medium Enterprises Association) has issued a stark warning that Ireland is “sleep-walking into its next economic crisis” unless urgent reforms are made to address unsustainable spending, industrial policy, and systemic inefficiencies in key areas.

Neil McDonnell, Chief Executive, has been outlining his concerns.

You can hear the full episode here: