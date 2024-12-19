Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Court of Appeal rules Meenbog Wind Farm ‘unauthorised’

The Court of appeal has concluded the development of the Meenbog Wind Farm is unauthorised on the basis that a number of planning deviations were made.

The developers of the wind farm, Planree Limited and Mid-Cork Electrical Limited appealed a High Court decision prohibiting the carrying out of the further development of the site.

The Court of Appeal was asked to determine whether the presence of material deviations from the granting of planning permission on foot of which Meenbog Wind Farm has been constructed, renders the entire development unauthorised or merely those elements of it which do not conform to the planning permission.

Construction works of the 19-wind turbine development commenced in November 2019.

Work continued on the site until 12th November 2020 when a major peat slide occurred which caused environmental damage to a local river and stream.

Ms. Justice Butler says it seems that from a relatively early stage, problems emerged due to the instability of the peat covering the site with a number of peat slides occurring within the first twelve months.

25 material planning deviations were made during on site works.

Justice Butler ruled that the presence of unauthorised works in the form of material deviations from a grant of planning permission in the as-built development will render the entire development unauthorised.

The full report is available here

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Kyran Durnin (6 years)
Top Stories, News

Gardai renew appeal for information on disappearance and presumed murder of Kyran Durnin

19 December 2024
Dail
Top Stories, News

Labour party withdrawing from Government formation talks

19 December 2024
470221727_1005845808246539_6711164910274185474_n
News, Top Stories

Man issued Community Resolution Notice after cocaine found in car

19 December 2024
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Motorists urged to avoid Fyfin Road due to road traffic collision

19 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Kyran Durnin (6 years)
Top Stories, News

Gardai renew appeal for information on disappearance and presumed murder of Kyran Durnin

19 December 2024
Dail
Top Stories, News

Labour party withdrawing from Government formation talks

19 December 2024
470221727_1005845808246539_6711164910274185474_n
News, Top Stories

Man issued Community Resolution Notice after cocaine found in car

19 December 2024
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Motorists urged to avoid Fyfin Road due to road traffic collision

19 December 2024
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main affecting parts of South Donegal

19 December 2024
Meenbog
Top Stories, News

Court of Appeal rules Meenbog Wind Farm ‘unauthorised’

19 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube