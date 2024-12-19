Man issued Community Resolution Notice after cocaine found in car

A motorist was issued a Community Resolution Notice, after cocaine was found in his car yesterday afternoon.

Police from the Fermanagh and Omagh District Support Team carried out high visibility patrols in Enniskillen Town as part of Operation Seasons Greetings.

The team carried out a stop and search of a vehicle on Queen Elizabeth Road which resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine.

A man has been cautioned for Possession of a Class A Controlled Drug and has been issued with Community Resolution Notice (CRN).

As part of the CRN process the male will be attending a drug awareness course to help with addiction.