Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Man issued Community Resolution Notice after cocaine found in car

A motorist was issued a Community Resolution Notice, after cocaine was found in his car yesterday afternoon.

Police from the Fermanagh and Omagh District Support Team carried out high visibility patrols in Enniskillen Town as part of Operation Seasons Greetings.

The team carried out a stop and search of a vehicle on Queen Elizabeth Road which resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine.

A man has been cautioned for Possession of a Class A Controlled Drug and has been issued with Community Resolution Notice (CRN).

As part of the CRN process the male will be attending a drug awareness course to help with addiction.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Kyran Durnin (6 years)
Top Stories, News

Gardai renew appeal for information on disappearance and presumed murder of Kyran Durnin

19 December 2024
Dail
Top Stories, News

Labour party withdrawing from Government formation talks

19 December 2024
470221727_1005845808246539_6711164910274185474_n
News, Top Stories

Man issued Community Resolution Notice after cocaine found in car

19 December 2024
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Motorists urged to avoid Fyfin Road due to road traffic collision

19 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Kyran Durnin (6 years)
Top Stories, News

Gardai renew appeal for information on disappearance and presumed murder of Kyran Durnin

19 December 2024
Dail
Top Stories, News

Labour party withdrawing from Government formation talks

19 December 2024
470221727_1005845808246539_6711164910274185474_n
News, Top Stories

Man issued Community Resolution Notice after cocaine found in car

19 December 2024
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Motorists urged to avoid Fyfin Road due to road traffic collision

19 December 2024
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main affecting parts of South Donegal

19 December 2024
Meenbog
Top Stories, News

Court of Appeal rules Meenbog Wind Farm ‘unauthorised’

19 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube