Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

The Head of the Donegal Traffic Corp Inspector Seamus McGonagle and John Joe McGowan from the Ambulance Service join Greg with a Christmas Road Safety message:

We cross to Sinead and the team at the Archview Lodge Nursing Home to spend some Christmas time with residents and staff. Michelle Mckenna lost her son Jimmy in a road traffic collision earlier this year – she urges everyone to take care on the roads:

Dr Joe Kelly talks history with the focus on the first Christmas. Later we get an update on the restoration of day care services in Carndonagh:

