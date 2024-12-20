Donegal driver among notable speed detections so far on National Slow Down Day

Gardaí and the RSA are appealing to drivers to keep the roads safe this Christmas.

The final National Slow Down Day is underway until 7am tomorrow.

19 drivers were caught speeding in the first two hours of slow down day.

One driver was caught travelling at 131 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometre zone near Keeldrum, Donegal.

Another motorist was clocked travelling 203 kilometres per hour in a 120 kilometre zone on the M1 near Lusk in Dublin.

Over 2,300 people were caught speeding last week.

While 177 people were caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority are appealing to anyone on the roads this Christmas to slow down, take extra care, and to give driving your full attention.