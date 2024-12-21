Two killed after car ploughs through German Christmas market

UPDATE: Local media’s reporting five people have died, with more than 200 others injured.

At least two people, including a young child have been killed and 70 injured after a car drove into crowds at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg.

Police have arrested the suspect – a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia – who moved to Germany in 2006.

Speaking through an interpreter, the state premier of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Hasleoff, says dozens of people have been taken to hospital.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin says he’s shocked and appalled by the loss of life and injuries in Germany.

He says his thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, the emergency services, and the German people.

He also says Irish citizens there should follow the advice of local authorities.