Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Two killed after car ploughs through German Christmas market

UPDATE: Local media’s reporting five people have died, with more than 200 others injured.

At least two people, including a young child have been killed and 70 injured after a car drove into crowds at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg.

Police have arrested the suspect – a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia – who moved to Germany in 2006.

Speaking through an interpreter, the state premier of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Hasleoff, says dozens of people have been taken to hospital.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin says he’s shocked and appalled by the loss of life and injuries in Germany.

He says his thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, the emergency services, and the German people.

He also says Irish citizens there should follow the advice of local authorities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News, Top Stories

Supply disruptions in Drumenny due to burst water main

21 December 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Man (70s) dies in Antrim collision

21 December 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised following Fintown crash

21 December 2024
snow ice weather cold (3)
News, Top Stories

Moderate snow and ice warning to come into effect tonight for Donegal

21 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News, Top Stories

Supply disruptions in Drumenny due to burst water main

21 December 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Man (70s) dies in Antrim collision

21 December 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised following Fintown crash

21 December 2024
snow ice weather cold (3)
News, Top Stories

Moderate snow and ice warning to come into effect tonight for Donegal

21 December 2024
RC-Tree-Light-Types-16-Warranty-567-370
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fire safety advice issued to homeowners ahead of Christmas

21 December 2024
vaccine
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE encourage public to avail of Covid-19 and flu jabs

21 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube