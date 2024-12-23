Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Boil Water Notice lifted in Glenties

A boil water notice has been lifted for the Glenties-Ardara water supply with immediate effect.

It was put in place in over two weeks ago during Storm Darragh due to increased raw water turbidity impacting the treatment process.

Cllr Brian Carr says the news will come as a relief to residents in the area with Christmas right around the corner………….

 

UE Statement in full-

Boil Water Notice on the Glenties – Ardara Public Water Supply lifted

Monday, 23 December, 2024: The Boil Water Notice on the Glenties – Ardara Public Water Supply in Donegal has been lifted with immediate effect. 

Uisce Éireann can confirm that, following consultation with the Health Service Executive, customers on this supply can now resume normal use of the public water supply. 

The notice was issued due to increased raw water turbidity impacting the treatment process at the water treatment plant as a result of Storm Darragh two weeks ago.

Drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann worked to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. Following satisfactory water sampling results, the notice has now been lifted.  

Uisce Éireann’s Paul Lyons acknowledged the impact of a Boil Water Notice on customers and thanked the community for their support while the notice was in place. 

“Uisce Éireann’s primary focus remains the protection of public health and we worked with our stakeholders to lift the notice as quickly as possible. We are grateful to customers, elected representatives, and the media for their assistance in sharing information on the Boil Water Notice.”

Uisce Éireann is committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and we encourage customers to engage with us through our website, X channels @IWCare and @IrishWater, on Facebook and LinkedIn and through our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.   

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie   

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
Audio, News, Top Stories

Boil Water Notice lifted in Glenties

23 December 2024
Police 1
Top Stories, News

Man left in critical condition following Omagh crash

23 December 2024
melvin
News, Top Stories

Upgrade works begin at Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane

23 December 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Eireann
Audio, News, Top Stories

Boil Water Notice lifted in Glenties

23 December 2024
Police 1
Top Stories, News

Man left in critical condition following Omagh crash

23 December 2024
melvin
News, Top Stories

Upgrade works begin at Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane

23 December 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 December 2024
Stradowen Greenway. 20.12.24
Top Stories, News

The Stradowen Drive Greenway Project officially opened

23 December 2024
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
Audio, News, Top Stories

Locals fear they’ll be without water this Christmas in Bomany

23 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube