Boil Water Notice lifted in Glenties

A boil water notice has been lifted for the Glenties-Ardara water supply with immediate effect.

It was put in place in over two weeks ago during Storm Darragh due to increased raw water turbidity impacting the treatment process.

Cllr Brian Carr says the news will come as a relief to residents in the area with Christmas right around the corner………….

UE Statement in full-

Boil Water Notice on the Glenties – Ardara Public Water Supply lifted

Monday, 23 December, 2024: The Boil Water Notice on the Glenties – Ardara Public Water Supply in Donegal has been lifted with immediate effect.

Uisce Éireann can confirm that, following consultation with the Health Service Executive, customers on this supply can now resume normal use of the public water supply.

The notice was issued due to increased raw water turbidity impacting the treatment process at the water treatment plant as a result of Storm Darragh two weeks ago.

Drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann worked to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. Following satisfactory water sampling results, the notice has now been lifted.

Uisce Éireann’s Paul Lyons acknowledged the impact of a Boil Water Notice on customers and thanked the community for their support while the notice was in place.

“Uisce Éireann’s primary focus remains the protection of public health and we worked with our stakeholders to lift the notice as quickly as possible. We are grateful to customers, elected representatives, and the media for their assistance in sharing information on the Boil Water Notice.”

