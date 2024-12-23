NoWDOC issue Christmas and New Year opening hours

NoWDOC have issued its Christmas and New Year opening hours.

The service provides urgent GP family doctor service to patients in Donegal.

NoWDOC services will be running from 6pm to 8am daily from tomorrow December 24th until Thursday the 2nd January 2025.

The service is designed to provide urgent GP care to patients and is not a substitute for the Emergency Ambulance Service, who are the appropriate service to deal with medical emergencies where they arise.

People are being asked to bear with NoWDOC as they are expected to receive a high volume of calls over the festive period.

They are also being advised that prescriptions and medicines are arranged with their own GP and pharmacy before the holiday period commences.