Donegal’s libraries recorded almost 285,000 visits in the first 10 months of 2024

There were almost 285,000 library visits in Donegal in the 10 months to the end of October this year.

The figures were provided to Cllr Declan Meehan in answer to a question he submitted to officials last month.

The busiest library in the county was the Central Library in Letterkenny, with 99,284 visits, followed by Buncrana Library with 38,846. That’s closely followed by Carndonagh Library with 34,732 visits and Bundoran with 23,160.

There were 22,615 library visits recorded in the Twin Towns of Ballybofey and Stranorlar, while 22,094 people visited Leabharlann Phobail na Rosann in Dungloe.

By Municipal District, Letterkenny Milford had 108,781 library visits, Inishowen had 79,954, Donegal had 36,555, Glenties had 33,687 and Lifford Stranorlar had 25,708.

