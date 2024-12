250 children are expected to contact Childline today because of an experience on Christmas day.

The children’s helpline received 820 calls leading up to the festive day, with young people calling to talk about abuse, neglect, loneliness and bereavement.

Suicidal feelings also remain a key topic with over 200 children contacting Childline during the year in relation to the issue.

John Church, CEO of ISPCC says Christmas can be a difficult time: