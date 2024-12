A day of mourning’s been observed in Azerbaijan for the victims of the plane crash that killed 38 people in Kazakhstan.

Speculation’s building about the possible cause, with Reuters sources reporting the jet was downed by a Russian air defence system.

It was en route from Baku to the Russian city of Grozny when it changed course yesterday.

Moscow isn’t taking responsibility.

Speaking through an interpreter, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says there needs to be an investigation.