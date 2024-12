Motorists are being reminded not to drink and drive tonight.

Latest figures from the RSA, show more than 7-thousand people have been arrested for drink or drug-driving this year.

Drink Aware’s latest Barometer reveals 80 per cent of adults believe that driving the morning after drinking is just as dangerous as drink driving.

Drinkaware CEO, Dearbhla O’Brien is advising drivers to give yourself plenty of time before getting behind the wheel: