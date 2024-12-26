Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Murder investigation launched following death of man

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in County Down.

Police had received a report that a man was unconscious at a residential property in the West Street area of Newtownards, just before 1.50am this morning.

The man, aged 50, was taken to hospital where he later passed away.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Two women, aged 58 and 33, were arrested at the scene while a man, aged 36, was arrested at a nearby address a short time ago.

They have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time.

