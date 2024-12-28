New Year’s storm possible as cold snap moves in

A cool start to 2025 is looking likely as a cold snap moves in.
Temperatures are expected to drop with wind picking up next week as threats of a storm increase.
Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says a New Year’s storm is possible.
A cool start to 2025 is looking likely as a cold snap moves in.
Temperatures are expected to drop with wind picking up next week as threats of a storm increase.
Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says a New Year’s storm is possible.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland