Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted with a metal grate in County Tyrone.

The incident occurred in the Main Street area of Ballygawley shortly before 7pm on Thursday evening.

A man in his 50s sustained a serious head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 50-year-old man who was arrested by police has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Enquiries are continuing, and anyone who has any information which might assist is asked to call 101.