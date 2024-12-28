Two pedestrations killed in separate collisions in Meath and Carlow

Two pedestrians have died in separate road traffic collisions in counties Meath and Carlow overnight.

A 60 year old man died after a collision with a car at Flowerhill Road in Navan, County Meath, shortly after 10.40pm last night.

His body’s been removed from the scene and taken to the Mortuary in Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan.

The driver of the car, who was also in his 60s was uninjured.

The road remains closed this morning for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

A technical examination is also being carried on the N80 in County Carlow where a woman in her 70’s died after a collision with a car at around 6.30pm yesterday evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to both incidents.