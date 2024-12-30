Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Letterkenny Southern Network Project emerging preferred route submission deadline tomorrow

People are being encouraged to have their say on the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor for the Letterkenny Southern Network Project.

The initiative aims to develop the transport network around the South of Letterkenny.

The project is currently at phase 2, option selection, the feedback on which will help inform the final stages of the Option Selection Assessment.

The closing date for submissions is tomorrow.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Councillor Gerry McMonagle says the development is an important piece of infrastructure for the town:

 

