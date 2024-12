A Midlands North West MEP has welcomed proposed changes to Credit Union lending rules.

Ciaran Mullooly says it will be a “game-changer” for addressing the housing crisis and supporting local communities.

The proposed Central Bank changes would allow Credit Unions to allocate up to 30% of their assets—around €6 billion—for mortgages and 10% for business loans.

Mr Mullooly says Credit Unions must be given the opportunity to exercise their lending power: