Speed limits on local and rural roads are set to be lowered from February.

The changes are part of a ten-year Road Safety Strategy plan, to reduce the number of road deaths and serious injuries in Ireland by 50%.

It would see the speed limits on rural local roads, national secondary roads and roads in built-up areas reduced by 20 kilometres per hour.

However, Independent TD Michael Healy Rae, doesn’t believe the initiative will save lives: