Irish abroad need more consular support for third year running

The number of Irish people requesting consular assistance abroad has increased for a third year running.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs says the Department assisted in almost 2,000 new cases in 2024.

Micheál Martin says this doesn’t include the ongoing assistance provided to Irish citizens caught up in a series of crises in the Middle East.

The 1,858 new cases recorded in 2024 include missing persons, serious injuries, arrests, victims of crime, mental health issues, and deaths abroad.

The work also includes authenticating over 56,000 Irish documents for use overseas and almost 3,000 civil letters of freedom for Irish citizens marrying abroad.

The Tánaiste says they’ve also assisted in several complex and challenging cases, such as parental child abductions and complex global crises, undertaking evacuations for Irish citizens caught in conflict zones and advocating on behalf of others, unable to leave.