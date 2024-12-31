Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Number of people from Northwest named by King Charles III in the New Year Honors

A number of people from the Northwest region have been named by King Charles III in the New Year Honors.

Deirdra Conaghan received the highest honour and has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire her her services to theatre and education for adults with learning disabilities. She founded the Stage Beyond Theatre Company.

In County Derry,  Mr Neil Doherty received an MBE for services to the community and Right Reverend Monsignor Bryan McCanny received a BEM for his services to the community in Limavady.

Meanwhile, Strabane natives Mr Hugh Duncan and Mr Henry Dolan both received MBEs for services to entertainment and to the community in Northern Ireland, and for services to the economy and the community in Strabane respectively.

Finally in Castledearg, Mr Robert James McKelvey was awarded an MBE for his services to the Castlederg Credit Union and the community in Co. Tyrone and Mrs Annie Crowe, also of the area, was awarded a BEM for her services to childcare in the county.

Full list:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gaeltacht_Sign-1
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Top Stories

Opportunity to boost tourism in West Donegal’s Gaeltacht regions

31 December 2024
esb van
Top Stories, News

130 without power in Carndonagh

31 December 2024
malin head coast guard
Top Stories, News

Irish Coast Guard responded to 2,554 incidents in 2024

31 December 2024
covid test walk in
Audio, News, Top Stories

Today marks fifth anniversary of COVID-19 outbreak

31 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Gaeltacht_Sign-1
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Top Stories

Opportunity to boost tourism in West Donegal’s Gaeltacht regions

31 December 2024
esb van
Top Stories, News

130 without power in Carndonagh

31 December 2024
malin head coast guard
Top Stories, News

Irish Coast Guard responded to 2,554 incidents in 2024

31 December 2024
covid test walk in
Audio, News, Top Stories

Today marks fifth anniversary of COVID-19 outbreak

31 December 2024
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
Audio, News, Top Stories

Some houses in west Donegal without water since Sunday

31 December 2024
cold flu sick
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal GP advises those with flu symptoms to avoid NYE parties

31 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube