Number of people from Northwest named by King Charles III in the New Year Honors

A number of people from the Northwest region have been named by King Charles III in the New Year Honors.

Deirdra Conaghan received the highest honour and has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire her her services to theatre and education for adults with learning disabilities. She founded the Stage Beyond Theatre Company.

In County Derry, Mr Neil Doherty received an MBE for services to the community and Right Reverend Monsignor Bryan McCanny received a BEM for his services to the community in Limavady.

Meanwhile, Strabane natives Mr Hugh Duncan and Mr Henry Dolan both received MBEs for services to entertainment and to the community in Northern Ireland, and for services to the economy and the community in Strabane respectively.

Finally in Castledearg, Mr Robert James McKelvey was awarded an MBE for his services to the Castlederg Credit Union and the community in Co. Tyrone and Mrs Annie Crowe, also of the area, was awarded a BEM for her services to childcare in the county.

Full list:

