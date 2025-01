Donegal has recorded the highest number of road deaths in the North West in 2024

According to the Road Safety Authority, Donegal say 17 road fatalaties in the year, comapred to 10 in 2023.

In total, 174 people died in 160 fatal collisions on Irish roads in 2024, compared to 181 deaths in 170 collisions the previous year.

This represents a decrease of 7 deaths or a 4% drop in road deaths.