The final tally of new car registrations in 2024 have been released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

In Donegal, 2,765 new cars were purchased, up 7.25% from 2023.

The county seen the second largest increase in Ireland, following Leitrim at 8.46%.

However, Donegal recorded a 31.8% decrease in the number of electric vehicles purchased.

Last year 208 new EVs were purchased, down from 305 in 2023.