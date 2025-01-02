Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gritters out in Donegal this afternoon ahead of yellow weather warning


All Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes are to be treated from 3 pm this afternoon.

It comes as a yellow snow and ice warning is to come into effect at 6 pm this evening.

Donegal County Council are urging drivers to assume that no road is ice-free.

Routes being gritted:
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

