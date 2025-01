House prices in Donegal were 5% higher at the end of last year, compared to the same period in 2023.

The average price of a home in the county is now €217,000, according to Daft.ie.

The average cost of buying a home nationally was just over €332,000 in the last quarter of 2024.

Ronan Lyons, Assistant Professor of Economics at Trinity College Dublin and author of the report, explains where the most expensive houses in Ireland are: