Letterkenny had highest NCT pass rate in Donegal in 2024

Letterkenny had the highest NCT pass rate in Donegal in 2024.

Over 54,000 tests were carried out at the four centres in the county between January 1st and December 23rd last year.

The NCT pass rate in Donegal was 46% in 2024.

Of the 54,051 tests carried out at the test centres in Letterkenny, Donegal Town, Carndonagh and Derrybeg, 25,006 passed, 24,792 failed due to major faults and 4,253 vehicles failed due to their dangerous condition.

2,000 dangerous fails were recorded in Letterkenny, 1,100 in Donegal Town and 600 in both Carndonagh and Derrybeg.

The Letterkenny test centre had the highest pass rate in Donegal in 2024 at 47% while Carndonagh had the highest fail rate at 47.5%.