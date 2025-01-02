Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lough Salt Road closed due to icy conditions

The Lough Salt Road has been closed from Kilmacrennan to Glen Village due to icy conditions.

Diversions are in place at the moment.

Donegal County Council say the road will reopen when it is safe to do so.

 

