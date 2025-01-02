Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, January 2nd

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, January 2nd:

Top Stories

Road-Closed-Sign2
Top Stories, News

Lough Salt Road closed due to icy conditions

2 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback Podcast

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, January 2nd

2 January 2025
Gritter
Top Stories, News

Gritters out in Donegal this afternoon & this evening ahead of yellow weather warning

2 January 2025
face mask flu covid virus
Top Stories, News

Face masks mandatory in EDs as flu continues to spread

2 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show

2 January 2025

