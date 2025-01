It’s understood Fine Gael are seeking to reclaim the Agriculture ministry as Government formation talks resume on Monday.

The role is currently held by Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue with his party, Fianna Fail vying to retain the Department.

While it’s too early to know who will form the next Cabinet, those cited to be in contention for the role of Agriculture Minister if it falls under Fine Gael are Martin Heydon, Peter Burke and Patrick O’Donovan.