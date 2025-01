Four people have been hospitalised following a crash in Inishowen last evening.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the two-vehicle collision between Carndonagh and Quigley’s Point at around 6:30pm.

The three men and one woman were removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Gardai say their injuries are non-life threatening.

The road was closed for a period last night but has since reopened.