Gritters to return to Donegal roads this evening

The gritters are to take to the roads at 6pm and 8pm this evening to treat a number of routes in Donegal.
Four routes are to be gritted at 6 o’clock, while 17 will be done two hours later.
Donegal County Council is urging drivers to assume no road is ice free.
The following routes will be gritted from 6PM on Fri. 03/01:
- 01: National Primary North
- 13: Stranorlar North
- 14: Stranorlar East
- LT: Letterkenny Town
The following routes will be gritted from 8PM on Fri. 03/01:
- 02: National Primary Central
- 03: National Primary South
- 04: Inishowen South
- 05: Inishowen East
- 06: Inishowen West
- 07: Milford South
- 08: Milford North
- 09: Cill Ulta East
- 10: Cill Ulta West
- 11: Na Rosa
- 12: Binswilly
- 15: Stranorlar West
- 16: Donegal West
- 17: Donegal North
- 18: Donegal South
- 19: Donegal National Secondary
- BT: Buncrana Town Council