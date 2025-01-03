Gritters to return to Donegal roads this evening

The gritters are to take to the roads at 6pm and 8pm this evening to treat a number of routes in Donegal.

Four routes are to be gritted at 6 o’clock, while 17 will be done two hours later.

Donegal County Council is urging drivers to assume no road is ice free.

The following routes will be gritted from 6PM on Fri. 03/01:

01 : National Primary North

: National Primary North 13 : Stranorlar North

: Stranorlar North 14 : Stranorlar East

: Stranorlar East LT: Letterkenny Town

The following routes will be gritted from 8PM on Fri. 03/01: