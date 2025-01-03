Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Road safety campaign group issue travel advice for icy conditions


A road safety campaign group have issued advice for drivers travelling in the current yellow cold weather and ice warning.

The North West Road Safety Partnership says icy conditions will require caution when taking to the roads.

Firstly, windows and mirrors of the motor in question should be totally free from snow and ice before setting off. The driver should also ensure that the wipers are functional and that there is adequate tread depth in the tyres.

The next is in relation to driving.

Motorists are urged to slow down in a bid to maintain control of their vehicle.

Following distances should also be increased to account for larger stopping distances in slippery conditions.

Finally, drivers should plan ahead of their journeys.

This means staying informed of the latest weather updates and allowing for extra time on journeys.

This is to account for slower driving and to be prepared in the case of weather-related delays.

