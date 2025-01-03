Status orange warning for snow and ice issued for six counties

A Status Orange warning for snow and ice has been issued for six counties.

It’ll come into effect in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary from 5pm tomorrow evening for 24 hours.

The majority of the country will be under a Status Yellow snow and ice warning from the same time, with a separate rain and snow alert kicking in for Cork and Kerry tomorrow at 1pm.

Met Eireann is forecasting temperatures could drop to minus 12 degrees in some areas during the cold snap.

Donegal is expected to escape the worst of the snow over the weekend but Kenneth McDonagh from the Donegal Weather Channel says the county will be hit by heavy snow next week:

You can keep up to date with all the latest weather warnings and road travelling conditions in Donegal with Donegal County Council’s Winter Maintenance Dashboard