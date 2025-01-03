Two men arrested in Strabane following searches

Two men have been arrested in Strabane for drug-related offences earlier today.
It is understood the 21-year-old and the 43-year-old were arrested during two searches in the area.
They were then street bailed to allow for further enquiries.
Two men have been arrested in Strabane for drug-related offences earlier today.
It is understood the 21-year-old and the 43-year-old were arrested during two searches in the area.
They were then street bailed to allow for further enquiries.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland