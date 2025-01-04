All Ireland Club Semi Final between Errigal Ciaran and Dr Crokes postponed due to cold snap

A number of sporting events have fallen victim to the cold snap this weekend.

Tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final between Errigal Ciarán and Dr Crokes has been postponed following a pitch inspection at O’Moore Park.

That game will now take place next Saturday – the other semi-final between Coolera-Strandhill and Cuala will go ahead, as it stands.

The two All-Ireland Intermediate Football Semi-Finals scheduled for today have survived the cold spell.

Crossmolina Deel Rovers of Mayo will take on Kildare champions Caragh and Kerry kingpins Austin Stacks face Derry’s Ballinderry – that game has been moved from Tullamore to Parnell Park in Dublin.