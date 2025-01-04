Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

All Ireland Club Semi Final between Errigal Ciaran and Dr Crokes postponed due to cold snap

A number of sporting events have fallen victim to the cold snap this weekend.

Tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final between Errigal Ciarán and Dr Crokes has been postponed following a pitch inspection at O’Moore Park.

That game will now take place next Saturday – the other semi-final between Coolera-Strandhill and Cuala will go ahead, as it stands.

The two All-Ireland Intermediate Football Semi-Finals scheduled for today have survived the cold spell.

Crossmolina Deel Rovers of Mayo will take on Kildare champions Caragh and Kerry kingpins Austin Stacks face Derry’s Ballinderry – that game has been moved from Tullamore to Parnell Park in Dublin.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Leak detection works to cause disruptions in South Donegal

4 January 2025
472471365_1027723679393903_1918463012871596605_n
News, Top Stories

Police growing increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Limavady teenager

4 January 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man charged as part of investigation into importation of cocaine from the Republic into the North

4 January 2025
High vis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vulnerable road users urged to be cautious during weather warnings

4 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Leak detection works to cause disruptions in South Donegal

4 January 2025
472471365_1027723679393903_1918463012871596605_n
News, Top Stories

Police growing increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Limavady teenager

4 January 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man charged as part of investigation into importation of cocaine from the Republic into the North

4 January 2025
High vis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vulnerable road users urged to be cautious during weather warnings

4 January 2025
untitled-1D0A1284 copy Credit Neil Warner EDITED
News, Top Stories

Man appears in court charged with mother’s murder in Roscommon

4 January 2025
new orleans
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations continue into New Orleans terror attack

4 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube