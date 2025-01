Derry and Ulster Intermediate Club Football Champions Ballinderry have reached the All Ireland Intermediate Final after defeating Austin Stacks 0-11 to 0-07 in today’s semi-final.

Having trailed 0-04 to 0-02 at half time, Ballinderry found their groove mid-way through the second half and ran out comfortable 4-point winners.

Crossmolina Deel Rovers of Mayo will be the Derry club’s opponents in the decider as they defeated Kildare Champions Caragh 1-12 to 0-06 in the other semi final.