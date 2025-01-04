Donegal Junior League Results – 04/11/25

Donegal Saturday Leagues 04/01/24
Glencar Inn Division 1
Ramelton Mariners 0-2 St Catherine’s
Arranmore United 0-4 Oldtown Celtic
Strand Rovers 1-1 Kildrum Tigers
Keadue Rovers 3-0 Swilly Rovers
Old Orchard Division 2
Cappry Rovers 0-2 Fintown Harps
Dunlewey Celtic 0-8 Letterkenny Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic 2-2 Castlefin Celtic
Gweedore Celtic v Erne Wanderers
Glenea United Res 5-5 Drumoghill Res
Finn Travel Division 3
Fanad United 1-1 Drumkeen United
Lagan Harps 4-0 Gweedore United
Bonagee United v Ballybofey United
Copany Rovers v Milford United