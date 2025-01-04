Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal Junior League Results – 04/11/25

Donegal Saturday Leagues 04/01/24

Glencar Inn Division 1

Ramelton Mariners 0-2 St Catherine’s

Arranmore United 0-4 Oldtown Celtic

Strand Rovers 1-1 Kildrum Tigers

Keadue Rovers 3-0 Swilly Rovers

 

Old Orchard Division 2

Cappry Rovers 0-2 Fintown Harps

Dunlewey Celtic 0-8 Letterkenny Rovers

Kilmacrennan Celtic 2-2 Castlefin Celtic

Gweedore Celtic v Erne Wanderers

Glenea United Res 5-5 Drumoghill Res

 

Finn Travel Division 3

Fanad United 1-1 Drumkeen United

Lagan Harps 4-0 Gweedore United

Bonagee United v Ballybofey United

Copany Rovers v Milford United

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Leak detection works to cause disruptions in South Donegal

4 January 2025
472471365_1027723679393903_1918463012871596605_n
News, Top Stories

Police growing increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Limavady teenager

4 January 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man charged as part of investigation into importation of cocaine from the Republic into the North

4 January 2025
High vis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vulnerable road users urged to be cautious during weather warnings

4 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Leak detection works to cause disruptions in South Donegal

4 January 2025
472471365_1027723679393903_1918463012871596605_n
News, Top Stories

Police growing increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Limavady teenager

4 January 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man charged as part of investigation into importation of cocaine from the Republic into the North

4 January 2025
High vis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vulnerable road users urged to be cautious during weather warnings

4 January 2025
untitled-1D0A1284 copy Credit Neil Warner EDITED
News, Top Stories

Man appears in court charged with mother’s murder in Roscommon

4 January 2025
new orleans
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations continue into New Orleans terror attack

4 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube