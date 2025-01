Investigations are continuing into the terror attack that killed 14 people in New Orleans on New Year’s Day.

The FBI is examining the travel history of the suspect, a 42-year-old US citizen from Texas, who travelled alone to Egypt for a month in 2023.

Authorities are also facing questions about a lack of bollards on Bourbon Street, where the attack happened.

The city’s chief of police, Anne Kirkpatrick’s denied there were failings.