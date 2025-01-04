Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Man appears in court charged with mother’s murder in Roscommon

A 31 year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his mother Mirjana Pap whose body was found in County Roscommon.

Her son appeared before a special late sitting of Mullingar District Court last night.

The body of mother of three, Mirjana Pap was found on bogland at Curraghaleen outside the town on Monday after she was reported missing two days earlier.

The 58 year-old was originally from Croatia but lived at Beechville, Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

Her son Nebojsa Pap was arrested on Friday and charged at Athlone Garda station with the murder of Ms Pap on December 28th at her home contrary to common law.

The 31-year-old man, who also lived at Beechville, Athlone, was brought to appear before Judge Patricia Cronin at a special late sitting of Mullingar District Court last night.

He has been remanded in custody with an order that he get medical and psychiatric attention.

Judge Cronin directed that the accused would appear via video link at Athlone District Court on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Leak detection works to cause disruptions in South Donegal

4 January 2025
472471365_1027723679393903_1918463012871596605_n
News, Top Stories

Police growing increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Limavady teenager

4 January 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man charged as part of investigation into importation of cocaine from the Republic into the North

4 January 2025
High vis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vulnerable road users urged to be cautious during weather warnings

4 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Leak detection works to cause disruptions in South Donegal

4 January 2025
472471365_1027723679393903_1918463012871596605_n
News, Top Stories

Police growing increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Limavady teenager

4 January 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man charged as part of investigation into importation of cocaine from the Republic into the North

4 January 2025
High vis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vulnerable road users urged to be cautious during weather warnings

4 January 2025
untitled-1D0A1284 copy Credit Neil Warner EDITED
News, Top Stories

Man appears in court charged with mother’s murder in Roscommon

4 January 2025
new orleans
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations continue into New Orleans terror attack

4 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube