Man appears in court charged with mother’s murder in Roscommon

A 31 year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his mother Mirjana Pap whose body was found in County Roscommon.

Her son appeared before a special late sitting of Mullingar District Court last night.

The body of mother of three, Mirjana Pap was found on bogland at Curraghaleen outside the town on Monday after she was reported missing two days earlier.

The 58 year-old was originally from Croatia but lived at Beechville, Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

Her son Nebojsa Pap was arrested on Friday and charged at Athlone Garda station with the murder of Ms Pap on December 28th at her home contrary to common law.

The 31-year-old man, who also lived at Beechville, Athlone, was brought to appear before Judge Patricia Cronin at a special late sitting of Mullingar District Court last night.

He has been remanded in custody with an order that he get medical and psychiatric attention.

Judge Cronin directed that the accused would appear via video link at Athlone District Court on Wednesday.