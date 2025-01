A man has been charged to court in Northern Ireland in relation to a number of drug offences.

The man, who is aged 43, was charged with concealing criminal property and being concerned in the supply of Class A, B and C drugs.

The charges are in connection with an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group involved in the largescale importation of cocaine into Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on 31st January.