A county councillor in West Donegal is calling for a survey to be carried out of all the boardwalks in the county.

Cllr Michael Colm Mac Giolla Easbuig says over the Christmas break, a number of people highlighted the state of disrepair of the boardwalk in Mullaghdearg in particular.

He says given the hard conditions the coastal structures are subject to, maintenance needs to be at the forefront.

The money to do so, however according to Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig, is not on the table: